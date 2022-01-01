دليل الشركات
League الرواتب

نطاق رواتب League يتراوح من $68,665 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ تطوير الأعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $150,750 لـ محلل أمن المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في League. آخر تحديث: 8/12/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
E3 $80.8K
E4 $147K
E5 $146K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مدير المنتج
Median $120K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $150K

تطوير الأعمال
$68.7K
كاتب محتوى إعلاني
$70.9K
قانوني
$144K
مصمم المنتج
$116K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$151K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في League هو محلل أمن المعلومات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $150,750. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في League هو $132,102.

