أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    LaserAway is a leading aesthetic dermatology company with over 100 locations across the US. They specialize in Laser Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Body Contouring, and Injectables. Their clinics are supervised by board-certified dermatologists, and their treatments are implemented by registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician associates. LaserAway offers competitive pay, growth potential, flexible schedules, complimentary and discounted treatments, continued trainings, and a fun, high-energy culture.

    laseraway.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2006
    سنة التأسيس
    3,001
    عدد الموظفين
    $500M-$1B
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

