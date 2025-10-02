دليل الشركات
L&T Technology Services
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • مهندس برمجيات

  • جميع رواتب مهندس برمجيات

  • Greater Bengaluru

L&T Technology Services مهندس برمجيات الرواتب في Greater Bengaluru

عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في L&T Technology Services. آخر تحديث: 10/2/2025

نحتاج فقط إلى 4 المزيد من مهندس برمجيات المساهمات في L&T Technology Services لفتح المحتوى!

ادع أصدقاءك ومجتمعك لإضافة الرواتب بشكل مجهول في أقل من 60 ثانية. المزيد من البيانات يعني رؤى أفضل للباحثين عن عمل مثلك ولمجتمعنا!

💰 عرض الكل الرواتب

💪 ساهم راتبك

₹13.94M

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.


ساهم
ما هي المستويات المهنية في L&T Technology Services?

احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض مهندس برمجيات الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying salary package reported for a مهندس برمجيات at L&T Technology Services in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,761,907. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at L&T Technology Services for the مهندس برمجيات role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹458,370.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ L&T Technology Services

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • DoorDash
  • Intuit
  • Flipkart
  • Microsoft
  • Square
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى