What is the highest مهندس برمجيات salary at L&T Technology Services in Greater Bengaluru?
The highest paying salary package reported for a مهندس برمجيات at L&T Technology Services in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,761,907. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do L&T Technology Services مهندس برمجيات employees get paid in Greater Bengaluru?
The median yearly total compensation reported at L&T Technology Services for the مهندس برمجيات role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹458,370.
