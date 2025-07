With over 30 years of experience in the money transfer industry, we offer a variety of financial services to our clients. We operate in 13 states of the American union, serving 85 countries, through our extensive network of more than thirty-five thousand (35,000) points. For the convenience of our customers, we have 78 offices strategically located in New York , New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.