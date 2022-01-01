دليل الشركات
L3Harris
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

L3Harris الرواتب

نطاق رواتب L3Harris يتراوح من $34,387 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس مبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $170,833 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في L3Harris. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Associate Software Engineer $97.3K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $106K
Specialist Software Engineer $118K
Senior Specialist Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Scientist Software Engineering $171K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس شبكات

مهندس ضمان جودة البرمجيات

مهندس برمجيات إنتاج

مهندس أنظمة

مهندس عتاد
Associate Hardware Engineer $83K
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer $97.9K
Specialist Hardware Engineer $109K

مهندس مصفوفة بوابات قابلة للبرمجة

مهندس التردد الراديوي

مهندس ميكانيكي
Associate Mechanical Engineer $82K
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer $91K
Specialist Mechanical Engineer $110K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer $135K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
مهندس كهربائي
Median $145K
مدير المشاريع
Median $81K
عالم البيانات
Median $123K
مدير البرامج
Median $150K
محلل مالي
Median $80K
مدير المنتج
Median $98K
محلل أمن المعلومات
Median $108K
مهندس حلول
Median $155K

مهندس معماري بيانات

محاسب
$60.2K
مهندس فضائي
$141K
محلل أعمال
$67.7K
تطوير الأعمال
$102K
محلل بيانات
$79.6K
الموارد البشرية
$118K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$148K
مهندس بصريات
$92K
مصمم المنتج
$86.4K
مهندس مبيعات
$34.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$105K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$169K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في L3Harris هو مهندس برمجيات at the Scientist Software Engineering level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $170,833. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في L3Harris هو $106,413.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ L3Harris

شركات ذات صلة

  • Northrop Grumman
  • GE Aviation
  • Boeing
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Honeywell
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى