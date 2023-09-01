دليل الشركات
Kubrick Group
Kubrick Group الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Kubrick Group يتراوح من $41,583 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $134,838 لـ كاتب تقني في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Kubrick Group. آخر تحديث: 7/26/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $41.6K

مهندس بيانات

عالم البيانات
$67.8K
مصمم جرافيك
$82.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مهندس حلول
$58.4K
كاتب تقني
$135K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Kubrick Group هو كاتب تقني at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $134,838. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Kubrick Group هو $67,795.

