Kroger الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Kroger يتراوح من $33,446 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $211,050 لـ عمليات التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Kroger. آخر تحديث: 8/7/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer $107K
Senior Software Engineer $144K
Advanced Software Engineer $180K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس بيانات

مدير المنتج
Product Manager $174K
Senior Product Manager $194K
مصمم المنتج
Median $135K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
Median $99.5K
عالم البيانات
Median $118K
مدير المشاريع
Median $170K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $186K
محاسب
$80.6K

محاسب تقني

مساعد إداري
$50.7K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$126K
محلل أعمال
$33.4K
خدمة العملاء
$78.6K
نجاح العملاء
$75.4K
محلل بيانات
$60.3K
محلل مالي
$95.5K
مستشار إداري
$191K
التسويق
$94.3K
عمليات التسويق
$211K
مدير البرامج
$169K
مُوظِّف
$74.9K
المبيعات
$86.7K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$69.7K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$191K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez Kroger est عمليات التسويق at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $211,050. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez Kroger est de $112,381.

