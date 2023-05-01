دليل الشركات
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Kratos Defense and Security Solutions من $33,830 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس أجهزة في الحد الأدنى إلى $301,500 لمنصب تطوير الأعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Kratos Defense and Security Solutions. آخر تحديث: 9/7/2025

$160K

تطوير الأعمال
$302K
مهندس أجهزة
$33.8K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$73.5K

مهندس برمجيات
$89.2K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

موارد أخرى