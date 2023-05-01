دليل الشركات
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
أهم الرؤى
    حول

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a US government contractor that operates through two segments: Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The former offers electronic products, space and satellite communications, training, cybersecurity, and defense and rocket support services, while the latter provides unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne systems. The company serves national security-related agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, and international government agencies, among others. Kratos was founded in 1994 and is based in San Diego, California.

    http://www.kratosdefense.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    1994
    سنة التأسيس
    3,300
    عدد الموظفين
    $500M-$1B
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

