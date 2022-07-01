دليل الشركات
Known
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Known الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Known من $35,175 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $161,190 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Known. آخر تحديث: 10/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مدير علوم البيانات
$161K
عالم بيانات
$153K
مهندس برمجيات
$35.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Known هي مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $161,190. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Known هو $153,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Known

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Dstillery
  • Perpetua
  • Intercom
  • LEK
  • Riverbed Technology
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى