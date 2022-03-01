دليل الشركات
Knightscope
Knightscope الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Knightscope من $130,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $231,835 لمنصب مدير برنامج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Knightscope. آخر تحديث: 10/21/2025

مدير برنامج
$232K
مدير مشروع
$179K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $130K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Knightscope هي مدير برنامج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $231,835. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Knightscope هو $178,500.

