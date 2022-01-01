دليل الشركات
KLDiscovery الرواتب

نطاق رواتب KLDiscovery يتراوح من $8,964 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $114,425 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في KLDiscovery. آخر تحديث: 8/23/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $70K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل أعمال
$59.7K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$9K

مستشار إداري
$101K
مدير المشاريع
$114K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v KLDiscovery je مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $114,425. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v KLDiscovery je $70,000.

