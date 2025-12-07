دليل الشركات
Kepler Communications
  • الرواتب
  • مهندس أجهزة

  • جميع رواتب مهندس أجهزة

Kepler Communications مهندس أجهزة الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس أجهزة in Canada الوسطية في Kepler Communications CA$149K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Kepler Communications. آخر تحديث: 12/7/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Kepler Communications
Hardware Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
إجمالي سنوي
$109K
المستوى
3
الراتب الأساسي
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
5-10 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
5-10 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Kepler Communications?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
ساهم

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس أجهزة في Kepler Communications in Canada تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره CA$216,529. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Kepler Communications لوظيفة مهندس أجهزة in Canada هو CA$135,863.

موارد أخرى

