دليل الشركات
Kelly Services
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Kelly Services الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Kelly Services يتراوح من $29,371 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $102,485 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Kelly Services. آخر تحديث: 8/16/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $97K
مُوظِّف
Median $65K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$77.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
عالم البيانات
$47.8K
الموارد البشرية
$32.1K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$29.4K
التسويق
$102K
الثقة والسلامة
$87.4K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Kelly Services هو التسويق at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $102,485. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Kelly Services هو $71,305.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Kelly Services

شركات ذات صلة

  • ADP
  • Insight Enterprises
  • Insperity
  • Paychex
  • Robert Half
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى