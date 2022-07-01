دليل الشركات
Keap
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Keap الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Keap من $86,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $185,925 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Keap. آخر تحديث: 9/15/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $86K
مصمم منتجات
$118K
مدير منتج
$177K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$186K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Keap هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $185,925. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Keap هو $147,355.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Keap

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Ridecell
  • Omnivore
  • Splash
  • Staples
  • SecurityScorecard
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى