دليل الشركات
KBTG
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

KBTG الرواتب

نطاق رواتب KBTG يتراوح من $10,841 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ باحث تجربة المستخدم في الطرف الأدنى إلى $44,087 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في KBTG. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $22.1K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم البيانات
Median $17.4K
محلل أعمال
$24.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
التسويق
$44.1K
مدير المنتج
$30.1K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$32.7K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$10.8K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في KBTG هو التسويق at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $44,087. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في KBTG هو $24,875.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ KBTG

شركات ذات صلة

  • Uber
  • Google
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى