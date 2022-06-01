دليل الشركات
Katapult
Katapult الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Katapult من $44,428 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $214,200 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Katapult. آخر تحديث: 9/15/2025

$160K

مدير علوم البيانات
$214K
عالم بيانات
$197K
مصمم منتجات
$99.5K

مهندس برمجيات
$44.4K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Katapult هي مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $214,200. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Katapult هو $148,255.

