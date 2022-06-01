دليل الشركات
KAR Global
KAR Global الرواتب

نطاق رواتب KAR Global يتراوح من $73,365 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $225,120 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في KAR Global. آخر تحديث: 8/23/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $115K
مدير المنتج
Median $96.4K
عالم البيانات
$101K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$73.4K
مصمم المنتج
$116K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$225K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$141K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في KAR Global هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $225,120. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في KAR Global هو $115,000.

