JW Player الرواتب

نطاق رواتب JW Player يتراوح من $78,712 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $321,600 لـ تطوير الأعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في JW Player. آخر تحديث: 8/16/2025

$160K

تطوير الأعمال
$322K
عالم البيانات
$86K
التسويق
$84.6K

مصمم المنتج
$128K
مدير المنتج
$164K
مُوظِّف
$104K
المبيعات
$271K
مهندس برمجيات
$78.7K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$204K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في JW Player هو تطوير الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $321,600. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في JW Player هو $128,380.

