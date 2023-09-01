دليل الشركات
Jumia
Jumia الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Jumia من $11,940 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأدنى إلى $33,232 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Jumia. آخر تحديث: 9/7/2025

مهندس برمجيات
مدير منتج
مدير مشروع
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Jumia

موارد أخرى