Julius Baer
Julius Baer الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Julius Baer من $45,074 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصرفي استثماري في الحد الأدنى إلى $213,714 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Julius Baer. آخر تحديث: 9/6/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $162K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم بيانات
$47.7K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$175K

مصرفي استثماري
$45.1K
مدير مشروع
$167K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$214K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Julius Baer هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $213,714. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Julius Baer هو $164,568.

