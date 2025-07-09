دليل الشركات
JSW
JSW الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب JSW من $9,738 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأدنى إلى $99,500 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في JSW. آخر تحديث: 9/6/2025

$160K

مساعد إداري
$9.7K
مهندس برمجيات
$99.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$93.4K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at JSW is مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JSW is $93,419.

