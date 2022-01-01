دليل الشركات
Joveo
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Joveo الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Joveo من $21,471 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير العمليات التجارية في الحد الأدنى إلى $90,450 لمنصب نجاح العملاء في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Joveo. آخر تحديث: 9/6/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $29.1K
مدير منتج
Median $88.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $79.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
مدير العمليات التجارية
$21.5K
نجاح العملاء
$90.5K
عالم بيانات
$45.8K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Joveo is نجاح العملاء at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $90,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Joveo is $62,633.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Joveo

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Checkfront
  • HackerRank
  • Top Hat
  • VTEX
  • SmartRecruiters
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى