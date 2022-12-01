دليل الشركات
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory من $93,100 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأدنى إلى $177,885 لمنصب مدير برامج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. آخر تحديث: 11/26/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $136K

مهندس التعلم الآلي

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مهندس الأنظمة

عالم أبحاث

باحث الذكاء الاصطناعي

مهندس برمجيات الأنظمة المدمجة

عالم بيانات
Median $148K
مهندس طيران وفضاء
Median $156K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مهندس أجهزة
Median $135K

مهندس الأجهزة المدمجة

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $150K
مهندس كهربائي
Median $135K
محلل أمن سيبراني
Median $130K
تقني معلومات
Median $115K
مصمم منتجات
Median $140K
مدير مشاريع
Median $173K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$99.7K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$164K
مهندس مدني
$149K
مهندس تحكم
$129K
محلل بيانات
$130K
محلل مالي
$93.1K
موارد بشرية
$111K
مهندس مواد
$149K
مدير منتجات
$154K
مدير برامج
$178K
مسؤول توظيف
$109K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$159K
مهندس حلول
$127K
مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة
$101K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory هي مدير برامج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $177,885. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory هو $135,500.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

موارد أخرى

