دليل الشركات
Jockey International
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Jockey International الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Jockey International من $54,725 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $59,496 لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Jockey International. آخر تحديث: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
محلل بيانات
$59.5K
مهندس برمجيات
$54.7K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Jockey International هي محلل بيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $59,496. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Jockey International هو $57,111.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Jockey International

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Google
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/jockey-international/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.