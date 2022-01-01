دليل الشركات
JOBY
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

JOBY الرواتب

نطاق رواتب JOBY يتراوح من $166,600 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف الأدنى إلى $216,075 لـ مهندس ميكانيكي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في JOBY. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس عتاد
$167K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$216K
مُوظِّف
$181K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في JOBY هو مهندس ميكانيكي at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $216,075. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في JOBY هو $180,900.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ JOBY

شركات ذات صلة

  • Intuit
  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى