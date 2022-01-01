دليل الشركات
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Joby Aviation من $109,450 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مسؤول توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $308,450 لمنصب مدير برامج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Joby Aviation. آخر تحديث: 11/26/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $175K

مهندس ضمان الجودة (كيو إيه)

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $175K
مهندس أجهزة
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
مهندس طيران وفضاء
$298K
عالم بيانات
$220K
مهندس كهربائي
$127K
تسويق
$255K
طبيب
$131K
مصمم منتجات
$199K
مدير برامج
$308K
مسؤول توظيف
$109K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$109K
مدير برامج تقنية
$152K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Joby Aviation هي مدير برامج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $308,450. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Joby Aviation هو $175,000.

موارد أخرى

