Jobvite الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Jobvite يتراوح من $19,869 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $320,888 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Jobvite. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

مدير المنتج
$48.4K
المبيعات
$321K
مهندس برمجيات
$19.9K

هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Jobvite هو المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $320,888. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Jobvite هو $48,379.

