Jitterbit
Jitterbit الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Jitterbit يتراوح من $79,884 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف الأدنى إلى $196,000 لـ محلل مالي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Jitterbit. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$178K
محلل مالي
$196K
مهندس برمجيات
$174K

مهندس حلول
$79.9K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Jitterbit هو محلل مالي at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $196,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Jitterbit هو $176,115.

