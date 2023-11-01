دليل الشركات
Jarvis Consulting Group
Jarvis Consulting Group الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Jarvis Consulting Group يتراوح من $30,025 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $133,863 لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Jarvis Consulting Group. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

مستشار إداري
Median $47.9K
مُوظِّف
$134K
مهندس برمجيات
$30K

الأسئلة الشائعة

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Jarvis Consulting Group, ir مُوظِّف at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $133,863. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Jarvis Consulting Group, ir $47,859.

