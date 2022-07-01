Jama Software الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب Jama Software يتراوح من $8,524 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $239,190 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Jama Software. آخر تحديث: 7/25/2025

$160K

مصمم جرافيك
$80.4K
التسويق
$239K
مهندس برمجيات
$8.5K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Jama Software هو التسويق at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $239,190. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Jama Software هو $80,400.

