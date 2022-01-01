دليل الشركات
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Jaguar Land Rover يتراوح من $26,743 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $140,998 لـ مدير علوم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Jaguar Land Rover. آخر تحديث: 7/25/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $26.7K
عالم البيانات
Median $72.2K
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $61.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

محلل أعمال
$42.2K
مدير علوم البيانات
$141K
مهندس كهربائي
$66.1K
مهندس عتاد
$49.5K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$78K
مصمم المنتج
$74.6K
مدير المنتج
$97.6K
مدير المشاريع
$73.7K
المبيعات
$72.2K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$88.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$131K
مهندس حلول
$74.1K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$99.9K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$140K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Jaguar Land Rover هو مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $140,998. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Jaguar Land Rover هو $74,145.

