Jacobs الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Jacobs يتراوح من $44,786 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $194,000 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Jacobs. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
L1 $101K
L2 $99.7K
L3 $123K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس مدني
L1 $71.8K
L2 $103K
L3 $107K

مهندس نقل

مهندس إنشائي

مهندس ميكانيكي
L1 $69.4K
L3 $108K

مدير المشاريع
L3 $143K
L5 $194K
عالم البيانات
Median $148K
مهندس فضائي
Median $108K
محلل أمن المعلومات
Median $80K
محاسب
$133K
محلل أعمال
$69.7K
تطوير الأعمال
$85.2K
مهندس كيميائي
$84.6K
مهندس كهربائي
$60.2K
مهندس جيولوجي
$70.6K
مهندس عتاد
$137K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$70.4K
مستشار إداري
$124K
مهندس كهروميكانيكي
$129K
مدير المنتج
$98.5K
مدير البرامج
$146K
المبيعات
$44.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$176K
مهندس حلول
$184K

مهندس معماري بيانات

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Jacobs

