Item 9 Labs is a cannabis company founded in 2012 with a mission to cultivate high-quality cannabis products as an alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals. They prioritize transparency, consistency, and well-being for their patients and community. They are excited to bring new products to market, including Delta-8 THC and a proprietary nasal delivery system in 2018. The company is committed to innovation and embracing technology to bring more exciting things in the future.