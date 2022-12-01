دليل الشركات
Investec
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Investec الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Investec يتراوح من $21,164 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصرفي استثماري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $158,746 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Investec. آخر تحديث: 8/13/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل بيانات
$72.4K
عالم البيانات
$92.4K
مصرفي استثماري
$21.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
التسويق
$125K
مصمم المنتج
$65.2K
مدير المشاريع
$42.2K
مهندس برمجيات
$81K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$159K
مهندس حلول
$53.8K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Investec هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $158,746. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Investec هو $72,417.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Investec

شركات ذات صلة

  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى