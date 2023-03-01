دليل الشركات
Intesa Sanpaolo
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Intesa Sanpaolo الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Intesa Sanpaolo يتراوح من $15,558 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $93,254 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Intesa Sanpaolo. آخر تحديث: 8/13/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $47.7K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

محلل مالي
$15.6K
الموارد البشرية
$81.1K

مدير المشاريع
$85.7K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$80.1K
مهندس حلول
$93.3K
كاتب تقني
$39.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Intesa Sanpaoloで報告された最高給の職種はمهندس حلول at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$93,254です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Intesa Sanpaoloで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$80,056です。

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Intesa Sanpaolo

