دليل الشركات
International SOS
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

International SOS الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب International SOS من $70,614 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $150,000 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في International SOS. آخر تحديث: 9/5/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

المبيعات
Median $150K
عالم بيانات
$70.6K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$94.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
مدير برنامج
$74.6K
مدير مشروع
$127K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في International SOS هي المبيعات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $150,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في International SOS هو $94,063.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ International SOS

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Coinbase
  • Stripe
  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • Amazon
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى