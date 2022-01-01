دليل الشركات
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Interactive Brokers من $11,558 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب تقني معلومات في الحد الأدنى إلى $400,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Interactive Brokers. آخر تحديث: 11/25/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
مهندس برمجيات
L2 $160K
L3 $192K
L4 $205K
L5 $285K
L6 $352K

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

محلل أمن سيبراني
Median $280K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $400K

عمليات الأعمال
$109K
محلل بيانات
$116K
عالم بيانات
$132K
موارد بشرية
$85.4K
تقني معلومات
$11.6K
قانوني
$106K
تسويق
$106K
مصمم منتجات
$174K
مدير منتجات
$99.5K
مدير مشاريع
$189K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


جدول الاستحقاق

10%

سنة 1

15%

سنة 2

15%

سنة 3

15%

سنة 4

15%

سنة 5

15%

سنة 6

15%

سنة 7

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Interactive Brokers، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 7 سنة:

  • 10% يستحق في 1st-سنة (10.00% سنوياً)

  • 15% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)

  • 15% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)

  • 15% يستحق في 4th-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)

  • 15% يستحق في 5th-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)

  • 15% يستحق في 6th-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)

  • 15% يستحق في 7th-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Interactive Brokers هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $400,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Interactive Brokers هو $160,026.

الوظائف المميزة

موارد أخرى

