Interactive Brokers الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Interactive Brokers من $11,558 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب تقني معلومات في الحد الأدنى إلى $400,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Interactive Brokers. آخر تحديث: 11/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
في Interactive Brokers، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 7 سنة:
10% يستحق في 1st-سنة (10.00% سنوياً)
15% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)
15% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)
15% يستحق في 4th-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)
15% يستحق في 5th-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)
15% يستحق في 6th-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)
15% يستحق في 7th-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)
