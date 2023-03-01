دليل الشركات
Interac
Interac الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Interac يتراوح من $54,953 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $100,269 لـ محلل أمن المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Interac. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $87.1K
مدير المنتج
Median $60K
عالم البيانات
$65.4K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$55K
مدير البرامج
$81.1K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$100K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Interac is محلل أمن المعلومات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,269. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interac is $73,280.

