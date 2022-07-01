دليل الشركات
IntelyCare
IntelyCare الرواتب

نطاق رواتب IntelyCare يتراوح من $100,500 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $197,010 لـ مدير علوم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في IntelyCare. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $148K
مدير علوم البيانات
$197K
عالم البيانات
$101K

مدير تصميم المنتج
$182K
مدير المنتج
$116K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at IntelyCare is مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IntelyCare is $148,000.

