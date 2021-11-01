دليل الشركات
Intelligent Medical Objects
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Intelligent Medical Objects الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Intelligent Medical Objects من $82,159 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $304,470 لمنصب مدير تصميم المنتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Intelligent Medical Objects. آخر تحديث: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $98K
محلل أعمال
$82.2K
عالم بيانات
$140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$304K
مدير منتجات
$180K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Intelligent Medical Objects هي مدير تصميم المنتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $304,470. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Intelligent Medical Objects هو $140,140.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Intelligent Medical Objects

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • The BHW Group
  • One Network Enterprises
  • Maxeler Technologies
  • Global Relay
  • Ankr
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/intelligent-medical-objects/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.