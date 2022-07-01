دليل الشركات
IntelliGenesis
IntelliGenesis الرواتب

نطاق رواتب IntelliGenesis يتراوح من $94,525 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $167,160 لـ محلل أمن المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في IntelliGenesis. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
Median $126K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$94.5K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$167K

مهندس برمجيات
$167K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في IntelliGenesis هو محلل أمن المعلومات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $167,160. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في IntelliGenesis هو $146,415.

