Intellias
Intellias الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Intellias يتراوح من $15,288 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ التسويق في الطرف الأدنى إلى $95,574 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Intellias. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $60K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

محلل أعمال
$65.8K
محلل بيانات
$35K

مهندس عتاد
$63.6K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$77.6K
التسويق
$15.3K
مدير المشاريع
$46.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$95.6K
مهندس حلول
$82.3K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$67.3K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Intellias is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,574. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intellias is $64,683.

