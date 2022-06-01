دليل الشركات
Integrate الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Integrate يتراوح من $3,906 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $80,400 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Integrate. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $13.9K
مدير المنتج
$3.9K
مدير المشاريع
$80.4K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Integrate هو مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $80,400. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Integrate هو $13,900.

