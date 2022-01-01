دليل الشركات
Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Integral Ad Science يتراوح من $105,525 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $320,390 لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Integral Ad Science. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $175K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير المنتج
Median $165K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$320K

المبيعات
$106K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$269K
مهندس حلول
$159K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$131K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$109K
الأسئلة الشائعة

