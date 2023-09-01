دليل الشركات
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Insurance Corporation of British Columbia من $20,732 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأدنى إلى $100,500 لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Insurance Corporation of British Columbia. آخر تحديث: 10/21/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $58.4K
العمليات التجارية
$43.9K
محلل أعمال
$101K

كاتب إعلاني
$56K
عالم بيانات
$80.8K
محلل مالي
$20.7K
مدير منتج
$101K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$23.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Insurance Corporation of British Columbia هي محلل أعمال at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $100,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Insurance Corporation of British Columbia هو $57,189.

