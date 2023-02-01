دليل الشركات
Insurance Auto Auctions الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Insurance Auto Auctions يتراوح من $63,315 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $153,765 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Insurance Auto Auctions. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $120K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$63.3K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$154K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Insurance Auto Auctions هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $153,765. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Insurance Auto Auctions هو $120,000.

موارد أخرى