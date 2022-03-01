دليل الشركات
Insulet
Insulet الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Insulet يتراوح من $37,192 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $201,000 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Insulet. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $143K
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $81K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$101K

خدمة العملاء
$37.2K
التسويق
$185K
مدير المنتج
$158K
مدير المشاريع
$60.2K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$201K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$110K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Insulet, ir مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $201,000. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Insulet, ir $110,445.

