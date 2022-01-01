دليل الشركات
Inovalon الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Inovalon من $43,675 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأدنى إلى $276,375 لمنصب استشاري إداري في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Inovalon. آخر تحديث: 9/14/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $100K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مدير منتج
Median $132K
محلل بيانات
Median $100K

محلل أعمال
Median $96K
تطوير الأعمال
$110K
خدمة العملاء
$55.3K
الموارد البشرية
$190K
استشاري إداري
$276K
مدير مشروع
$146K
المبيعات
$49.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$246K
مهندس حلول
$43.7K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Inovalon هي استشاري إداري at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $276,375. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Inovalon هو $105,223.

