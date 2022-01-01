دليل الشركات
Innovaccer الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Innovaccer من $9,325 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $260,100 لمنصب مدير تصميم المنتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Innovaccer. آخر تحديث: 9/6/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer 1 $15K
Software Engineer 2 $38.3K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

عالم بيانات
Median $17.5K
مدير منتج
Median $55.8K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $67.7K
محلل بيانات
Median $9.3K
مصمم منتجات
Median $21.6K
مدير علوم البيانات
$70.8K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$77.7K
استشاري إداري
$16.5K
عمليات التسويق
$11.8K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$260K
المبيعات
$11.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

